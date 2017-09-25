Blazers, Ducks weigh in on protest controversy

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson & C Justin Britt walk to the field with arms linked after the national anthem had been played before the game between the Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans Sept. 24, 2017, in Nashville. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

While the focus at Blazers media day was on the upcoming season, players and coaches also took time to throw support behind the protests on sidelines making headlines across the country.

Damian Lillard and Evan Turner said they are in support of the NFL athletes who refused to stand, while

“I think it's sad that with all that is going on in the world, in the United States that our president is concerned with football and basketball,” Lillard said. “I kind of think that is crazy but I think what you saw yesterday, guys locking arms and guys kneeling and some teams not coming out for the national anthem. I think that's what it would take. It takes that type of togetherness to truly make a stand.”

“What we are asking for and what people are fighting for is equality. Period. Point blank,” Turner added. “It's crazy you have to really take that type of stand.”

Coach Terry Stotts also lent his backing to the players.

“I think they’ve done a great job,” he said. “A lot of times athletes are criticized for not speaking out.”

Paul Allen's other team, the Seattle Seahawks, remained in the locker room Sunday in Nashville during the anthem in the matchup against the Titans.

After the game, quarterback Russell Wilson said it's time for change.

“We aren't going to fix this in a day,” he said. “The racial tension that's been going on has been going on for hundreds of years, and it's really showing up right now, but we can't ignore it. Ignoring it doesn't do anything.”

Oregon Ducks head coach Willie Taggart also commented on the tension on the field Monday. Taggart said he's there for those types of discussions with his players.

“I think it is very important and we always talk as a football team, and I think it is our job as coaches to always educate our guys on what is going on,” he said Monday. “We always talk about things, and our guys our know they can always bring things up, we can always talk about together.

Taggart also said sometimes his players can be caught up on what's happening on campus, but it's important to talk to them about what's going on in the world.

