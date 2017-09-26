Deputies investigating another shooting at car in Canby - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies investigating another shooting at car in Canby

Monday shooting that barely missed driver's head. Photo: CCSO Monday shooting that barely missed driver's head. Photo: CCSO
A series of shootings at cars in Canby has drivers on edge, and Clackamas County deputies want the public’s help in finding a suspect.

Investigators said Monday there had been five instances of a vehicle being hit by gunfire in the Canby area over the last two months. One incident involved a passing bullet shattering a man’s car window, barely missing his head

Now, the number of car shootings is up to six.

Overnight, deputies received another report of gunfire, but no reported injuries.

No one has been hurt in any of the other shootings, but drivers are nervous.

All the gunfire over the past two months has been reported between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have patrolled the shooting area and conducted interviews, but a suspect has not been identified.

Deputies are urging anyone with information on a shooter to contact them.

