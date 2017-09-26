On the Go with Joe at Wild About Game - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Wild About Game

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A food fight is returning to Oregon soon and will pit talented Pacific Northwest chefs against one another.

Joe V. got a taste of the competition to come at the 17th annual Nicky USA’s Wild About Game, which is going to be Oct. 8 in Welches at The Resort at the Mountain.

The event, called the “meatiest celebration in the Northwest,” highlights unique meats and other animal products, like a bone broth, which was mixed up in a drink for Joe on Good Day Oregon.

More information on Wild About Game can found at NickyUSA.com

