On the Go with Joe at Wild About Game

A food fight is returning to Oregon soon and will pit talented Pacific Northwest chefs against one another.

Joe V. got a taste of the competition to come at the 17th annual Nicky USA’s Wild About Game, which is going to be Oct. 8 in Welches at The Resort at the Mountain.

The event, called the “meatiest celebration in the Northwest,” highlights unique meats and other animal products, like a bone broth, which was mixed up in a drink for Joe on Good Day Oregon.

A bone broth COCKTAIL? Yes a tasty blend of cognac & guineahen broth from Joel @IrvingStKitchen getting ready for @nickyusa #wildaboutgame pic.twitter.com/dOLnPiSxSd — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) September 26, 2017

More information on Wild About Game can found at NickyUSA.com.

