FOX 12 Surprise Squad helps hungry pets in Clark County - KPTV - FOX 12

FOX 12 Surprise Squad

FOX 12 Surprise Squad helps hungry pets in Clark County

Posted: Updated:
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Every month, volunteers in Clark County gather to package food for those less fortunate, and the recipients have four legs and lots of fur.

AniMeals is a project that’s part of the rescue organization Second Chance Companions, which provides much needed food to dog and cat owners in the Meals on Wheels program.

AniMeals relies entirely on donations, so the FOX 12 Surprise Squad made a “purrfect” delivery.

Kimberly Maus recently talked to organizer Trudi Enquist at a Vancouver storage unit where volunteers were working away to bag pet food for delivery.

The program goes through more than 6,000 pounds of cat and dog food each month. Clark County’s operations team told Kim they were low on food donations, but Kim had a surprise in store.

FOX 12 donated a pickup truck full of cat and dog food worth $2,000 to AniMeals.

Anyone interested in donating to AniMeals can visit its page on the Second Chance Companions website

If you know someone in need of having their days brightened by the FOX 12 Surprise Squad, nominate them at KPTV.com/SurpriseSquad.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.