Tigard police: 3 arrested for car prowling after homeowner tip

Police in Tigard credited an observant homeowner with helping them arrest three suspects officers said were breaking into cars.

According to the Tigard Police Department, the three suspects were seen entering vehicles south of McDonald Street near 89th Avenue.

Officers said they received a call from a concerned homeowner, and within minutes they arrived on scene to find the three individuals preparing to leave the property.

The officers said they found assorted stolen items in the suspects’ vehicle and then took the three suspects, two adults and a juvenile, into custody.

Tigard police advise homeowners to keep property out of plain sight if it must be kept in a vehicle and to never keep a garage door opener in vehicles left outside.

They also remind anyone that sees suspicious person or activity to call the police non-emergency line at 503-629-0111.

