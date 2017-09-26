FOX 12 Surprise Squad helps hungry pets in Clark County

Every month, volunteers in Clark County gather to package food for those less fortunate, and the recipients have four legs and lots of fur.

AniMeals is a project that’s part of the rescue organization Second Chance Companions, which provides much needed food to dog and cat owners in the Meals on Wheels program.

AniMeals relies entirely on donations, so the FOX 12 Surprise Squad made a “purrfect” delivery.

Kimberly Maus recently talked to organizer Trudi Enquist at a Vancouver storage unit where volunteers were working away to bag pet food for delivery.

The program goes through more than 6,000 pounds of cat and dog food each month. Clark County’s operations team told Kim they were low on food donations, but Kim had a surprise in store.

FOX 12 donated a pickup truck full of cat and dog food worth $2,000 to AniMeals.

Anyone interested in donating to AniMeals can visit its page on the Second Chance Companions website.

If you know someone in need of having their days brightened by the FOX 12 Surprise Squad, nominate them at KPTV.com/SurpriseSquad.

