Gresham man with Down syndrome reported missing found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Gresham man with Down syndrome reported missing found safe

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

Gresham police said a man with Down syndrome reported missing Tuesday has been found safe. 

Benjamin Allen, 36, was last seen at his home in northeast Gresham at 11 a.m. Friday.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and a beard.

Gresham police said early Wednesday morning that Allen had been in contact with Portland officers and is safe. 

No other details were released. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.