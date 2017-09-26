Gresham man with Down syndrome reported missing found safe

Gresham police said a man with Down syndrome reported missing Tuesday has been found safe.

Benjamin Allen, 36, was last seen at his home in northeast Gresham at 11 a.m. Friday.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and a beard.

Gresham police said early Wednesday morning that Allen had been in contact with Portland officers and is safe.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.