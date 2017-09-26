Gresham man with Down syndrome reported missing found safe

Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >
A purveyor of fake news who became famous for influencing the 2016 presidential election has died, the man's brother said.More >
A hospital patient who a Utah nurse said she was protecting when she refused to allow police to draw his blood has died.More >
A 39-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after he left the scene of a crash in Beaverton.More >
Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies have identified the suspect responsible for a fatal shooting that happened in North Plains and are now asking for the public's help in locating him.More >
President Donald Trump issued a familiar warning to North Korea on Tuesday, saying the US is prepared to use "devastating" military action if necessary.More >
A Virginia woman is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake during a restaurant visit.More >
An 8-year-old California boy was trying to protect his little sister from being molested when his mother’s boyfriend attacked his family with a hammer, according to prosecutors.More >
Shalondre Adams, 21, appeared in court Monday, charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 13-month-old son, Dominick Smith.More >
Two Chicago police officers will be reprimanded after they were photographed kneeling with a civil rights activist in support of nationwide protests.More >
