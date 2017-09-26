Gresham police searching for missing man with Down syndrome - KPTV - FOX 12

Gresham police searching for missing man with Down syndrome


Benjamin Allen (Photo released by Gresham Police Department) Benjamin Allen (Photo released by Gresham Police Department)
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

Gresham police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man with Down syndrome.

Benjamin Allen, 36, was last seen at his home in northeast Gresham at 11 a.m. Friday.

Officers said Allen frequently uses TriMet.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and a beard.

Anyone who sees Allen is asked to contact law enforcement at 503-823-3333.

