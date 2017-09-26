Clark Co. deputies seek rightful owner of stolen Army combat medic ring

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to return a stolen U.S. Army combat medic ring to its rightful owner.

The sheriff’s office posted photos of the ring on Facebook on Tuesday.

Deputies reported the ring was found in the possession of a suspect accused of trafficking stolen property. That suspect was arrested, but deputies have not yet released additional information about the suspect or the criminal investigation.

The ring has the initials “REW” engraved on the inside and the name “Wilson” on the outside.

Anyone with information about the ring is asked to contact Deputy Alan Earhart at Alan.Earhart@clark.wa.gov.

