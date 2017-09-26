Colorado man dies in fall on southern Oregon coast

A Colorado man died in a fall on the southern Oregon coast.

Emergency crews responded to the Mill Beach area near Brookings at 7 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said 27-year-old Jeremy Tilton of Leadville, Colorado was climbing a large rock when he slipped and fell. Tilton fell around 50 feet onto rocks and into the ocean below.

Brookings firefighters attempted life-saving efforts, but Tilton was pronounced dead.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene with a helicopter to assist in the recovery of Tilton’s body.

Oregon State Police reported there is no indication of foul play.

Tilton was with several friends at the time and they are all cooperating with the investigation.

Brookings police and Curry County deputies also assisted in this case.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.