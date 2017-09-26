Police identify blind man hit, killed crossing street in N. Portland

Police have identified the 61-year-old blind man who was hit and killed as he crossed North Columbia Boulevard in Portland.

Investigators said Reke Frank Agee of Portland was in a crosswalk when he was hit by a 2014 Ford Mustang driven by 34-year-old Ryan Gawick. The collision occurred at 6:17 a.m. Monday.

Agee was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said Gawick caused the crash by failing to stop for a red light as he drove west on Columbia Boulevard. Gawick was arrested on the charge of criminally negligent homicide.

Gawick was released from jail on his own recognizance Monday evening. He was scheduled to be arraigned in court Tuesday.

Police said this case marks the 32nd traffic death in Portland this year.

