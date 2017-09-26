Pair convicted, sentenced to prison for dealing heroin in Salem - KPTV - FOX 12

Pair convicted, sentenced to prison for dealing heroin in Salem area

Jeffrey Bledsoe, Adrienne Santrizos (jail booking photo) Jeffrey Bledsoe, Adrienne Santrizos (jail booking photo)
A man and woman were convicted and sentenced to prison for dealing heroin in the Salem area.

Jeffrey Bledsoe, 48, and Adrienne Santrizos, 44, were convicted Tuesday on charges of delivery of a substantial quantity of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

Bledsoe was then sentenced to 10 years in prison and Santrizos was sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison.

They were arrested in April following a month-long investigation. Deputies said 404 grams of heroin and nearly 11 grams of cocaine were found in their Salem home on the 2200 block of Maple Avenue Northeast. 

A warrant was served based on an investigation by the Polk Inter-agency Narcotics Team.  

The Polk County District Attorney’s Office reported Bledsoe and Santrizos have been previously convicted on similar charges.

They were both also sentenced to three years  post-prison supervision.

