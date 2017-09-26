‘KKK Wants You’ image found in bathroom at Roosevelt High School

Administrators are investigating an image stating, “KKK Wants You,” that was discovered in a restroom at Roosevelt High School in north Portland.

Portland Public Schools issued a statement Tuesday saying one student reported finding the message, which included an image of a hooded KKK member, on a small magnet.

That student was interviewed by school staff.

No one else reported seeing the image, but administrators said there is video footage from the restroom entrance that is being reviewed.

Roosevelt High School Principal Filip Hristic released a statement about the image and investigation.

This hateful image is appalling and offensive, and has no place at Roosevelt High School or at any other Portland Public School. We are actively investigating how this wound up in a boys’ bathroom at school this morning. We are committed to creating and maintaining a safe environment for every one of our students. This is particularly hurtful to our African American students, for whom this image is a symbol of hatred and violence.

