Aloha drive-by shooting suspect convicted of murder, acquitted on sex abuse charges

An Aloha drive-by shooting suspect was convicted of murder, but he was acquitted on additional sex abuse charges involving a minor.

Roger Gastemum-Medina, 22, was convicted by a jury Tuesday on charges of murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

He was arrested in June 2016. Police said he pulled up to 21-year-old Yusef Shariff on Southwest 167th Avenue and Blanton Street in Aloha and shot him with a handgun before driving away.

Shariff was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said there was an “issue” between the two men and the shooting was not believed to be racially motivated.

The following month, Gastemum-Medina was indicted on additional charges of second-degree sex abuse, third-degree rape and delivering meth to a minor.

Court documents stated the child was younger than 16 years old and the alleged abuse occurred from March up until the day of the shooting.

The jury acquitted Gastemum-Medina on all those charges.

He is scheduled to be sentenced for the convictions in the murder case Oct. 6.

