Portlanders take advantage of sunny skies while they last

It’s officially fall, but it doesn’t quite feel like it just yet.

Many people in Portland took advantage of an almost second round of summer Tuesday.

“This temperature is just ideal,” said Mauricio Valadran.

“This is wonderful,” said Maxine Israel.

Just when Portlanders thought the rain was here to stay, another dose of clear skies showed up out of the blue.

“That’s the first thing that came to my mind, making sure we enjoy the last few days of summer,” said Israel.

On Alberta Street Tuesday, people took advantage of the weather many are calling perfect.

“Just not too warm, not too cool yet,” said Valadran.

From shopping, to eating, and simply going for walks, people couldn’t help but spend the day outside.

“I’ve been enjoying the weather tremendously,” said Israel.

It looks like sunny skies are here to stay for the next couple of days. But the rain is set to come back later this week.

“While we love the sun we’re definitely ready to see the rain come back,” said Valadran.

“I’m not ready for it to stay,” said Israel. “But then that’s Portland, gotta love Portland anyway.”

