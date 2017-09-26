Deputies asking for help locating suspect in North Plains deadly shooting

Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies have identified the suspect responsible for a fatal shooting that happened in North Plains and are now asking for the public's help in locating him.

On Sept. 19, Michael Zven Arch, 39, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 16000 block of Northwest Dairy Creek Road. Deputies attempted life-saving measures, but Arch was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say they have identified the suspect as 38-year-old Chad Brandon Pitcher.

The sheriff's office says Pitcher should be considered armed and dangerous, and the public should not attempt to approach him.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Pitcher is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.

