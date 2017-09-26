Rescue crews searching for missing mushroom picker in Tillamook State Forest

Search and rescue operations are currently underway for a man who was reported missing after he did not return from picking mushrooms in the Tillamook State Forest.

Tillamook County Sheriff's Office said Michael Scott Lund, 49, was reported missing by a friend on Monday around 4:30 p.m. Lund's friend said they were in the area of Drift Creek Forest Road near milepost 2 off of Highway 6.

Lund's family told the sheriff's office he does not suffer from any health or psychological issues and is in overall good health.

Lund is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray flannel shirt, tan pants and a baseball cap.

Washington County Sheriff's Office, Mountain Wave Rescue, Pacific Northwest Rescue and the Oregon Department of Forestry are assisting the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office in the search and rescue efforts.

Anyone with information on Lund's whereabouts is asked to call the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office through Tillamook 911 at 503-815-1911.

