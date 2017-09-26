Rescue crews searching for missing mushroom picker in Tillamook State Forest

An 8-year-old California boy was trying to protect his little sister from being molested when his mother’s boyfriend attacked his family with a hammer, according to prosecutors.More >
An 8-year-old California boy was trying to protect his little sister from being molested when his mother’s boyfriend attacked his family with a hammer, according to prosecutors.More >
Shalondre Adams, 21, appeared in court Monday, charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 13-month-old son, Dominick Smith.More >
Shalondre Adams, 21, appeared in court Monday, charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 13-month-old son, Dominick Smith.More >
A Virginia woman is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake during a restaurant visit.More >
A Virginia woman is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake during a restaurant visit.More >
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.More >
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.More >
All good things must come to an end. In a blog post on September 26, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced their show is ending after Season 5.More >
All good things must come to an end. In a blog post on September 26, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced their show is ending after Season 5.More >
The images have since gone viral on social media.More >
The images have since gone viral on social media.More >
Police in Tigard credited an observant homeowner with helping them arrest three suspects officers said were breaking into cars.More >
Police in Tigard credited an observant homeowner with helping them arrest three suspects officers said were breaking into cars.More >
Last year, rapper B.o.B. used Twitter to jump on the 'flat Earth' bandwagon, and it looks like he's been riding it ever since. The "Nothin' on You" star has started a GoFundMe campaign to find Earth's curve and see if our planet is actually round.More >
Last year, rapper B.o.B. used Twitter to jump on the 'flat Earth' bandwagon, and it looks like he's been riding it ever since. The "Nothin' on You" star has started a GoFundMe campaign to find Earth's curve and see if our planet is actually round.More >
A hospital patient who a Utah nurse said she was protecting when she refused to allow police to draw his blood has died.More >
A hospital patient who a Utah nurse said she was protecting when she refused to allow police to draw his blood has died.More >
President Donald Trump issued a familiar warning to North Korea on Tuesday, saying the US is prepared to use "devastating" military action if necessary.More >
President Donald Trump issued a familiar warning to North Korea on Tuesday, saying the US is prepared to use "devastating" military action if necessary.More >