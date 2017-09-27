Police: Man arrested after hit-and-run in Beaverton - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Man arrested after hit-and-run in Beaverton

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Beaverton Police Department Photo: Beaverton Police Department
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

A 39-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after he left the scene of a crash in Beaverton.

Beaverton police said the hit-and-run happened at Southwest Scholls Ferry Road and Southwest 135th Avenue at 8:14 p.m.

One of the driver's fled on foot. The suspect, Ignacio Cazarez Miranda, was located by police in the area of Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest Osprey Drive around 9:15 p.m.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the crash. They do not know at this time if alcohol is involved in the crash.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.