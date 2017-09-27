Police: Man arrested after hit-and-run in Beaverton

A 39-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after he left the scene of a crash in Beaverton.

Beaverton police said the hit-and-run happened at Southwest Scholls Ferry Road and Southwest 135th Avenue at 8:14 p.m.

One of the driver's fled on foot. The suspect, Ignacio Cazarez Miranda, was located by police in the area of Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest Osprey Drive around 9:15 p.m.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Hit and run suspect located and arrested. SW Murray cleared of crash. All roads open. JF pic.twitter.com/wz21QQFLAx — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) September 27, 2017

Police said they are continuing to investigate the crash. They do not know at this time if alcohol is involved in the crash.

