Bicyclist dies after crash with car, Clark Co. detectives invest - KPTV - FOX 12

Bicyclist dies after crash with car, Clark Co. detectives investigating

Posted: Updated:
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

A person riding a bicycle died early Wednesday morning after being hit by a car in Vancouver.

Deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a vehicle vs. bicycle collision in the 12200 block of Northeast 76th Street at 12:15 a.m.

Before emergency personnel arrived, deputies performed CPR on the bicyclist.

When EMS got to the scene, the bicyclist was pronounced dead.

Deputies said the adult driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and wasn’t injured in the crash.

Detectives with the Clark County Traffic Unit responded and will continue to investigate the crash.

Other details, including the identities of the victim and driver, have not been released.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.