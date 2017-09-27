Bicyclist dies after crash with car, Clark Co. detectives investigating

A person riding a bicycle died early Wednesday morning after being hit by a car in Vancouver.

Deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a vehicle vs. bicycle collision in the 12200 block of Northeast 76th Street at 12:15 a.m.

Before emergency personnel arrived, deputies performed CPR on the bicyclist.

When EMS got to the scene, the bicyclist was pronounced dead.

Deputies said the adult driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and wasn’t injured in the crash.

Detectives with the Clark County Traffic Unit responded and will continue to investigate the crash.

Other details, including the identities of the victim and driver, have not been released.

