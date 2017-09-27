Power line cleared after falling near school bus full of kids in Corbett

A power line went down onto a road in Corbett Wednesday morning, falling near a bus occupied with students on their way to school.

Children were left stuck on their school bus after a power line fell just after 7 a.m. in the 1500 of Northeast Brower Road. The students stayed in the bus for safety.

The bus was not hit when the line came down, but a guide wire hit one of the bus' mirrors as the bus was going down the road. No injuries were reported and the kids were transported out of the area.

A falling tree was the cause of the power line to go down, PGE said. Corbett Fire said the tree came down because of soggy soil and high winds.

A PGE responded to the scene to move the line, figure out why it fell and work to restore power. The line was cleared from the road as of 9 a.m.

PGE said whenever a power line comes down near or on a vehicle, people should leave it in place until workers arrive to take care of it.

Corbett Fire is on scene of a powerline down on Brower Rd. The road was blocked briefly delaying a school bus full of students. pic.twitter.com/v5RT5pDudy — Corbett Fire (@Corbett_Fire) September 27, 2017

