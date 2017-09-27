On the Go with Joe at Bauman's Farm - KPTV - FOX 12

GERVAIS, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was getting a taste of all things fall, including apple cider cake doughnuts, at Bauman’s Farm in Gervais.

The farm is gearing up for a series of events: not just one festival but two.

The Harvest Festival runs the last weekend of September to Halloween while the Cider Festival is going to be this weekend.

Joe enjoyed lots of fall-themed fun, which of course had pumpkin goodies galore.

More information on all the fun at Bauman’s Farm can be found on its website.

