Police: Hillsboro man kills cat during mental crisis

Police in Hillsboro said a man experiencing a mental health crisis killed his cat and that they found the man’s dog dead in the home as well.

According to the Hillsboro Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Southeast Hanover Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday after getting a tip from a neighbor.

The officers obtained a warrant to search the home, and with help from the Washington County Interagency Tactical Negotiations Team and Crisis Negotiation Unit, they were able to enter the house and take the man into custody.

The resident of the home, 37-year-old Michael Scott Klein, was booked into the Washington County Jail on a civil hold and charged with first-degree aggravated animal abuse.

Officers said they were told by neighbors and family members that Klein had been recently having mental health issues.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.