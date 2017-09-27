Chip and Joanna Gaines announce end of 'Fixer Upper,' but have full future ahead

The couple behind the hit HGTV series "Fixer Upper" are ending the show after its next season, but they still have plenty of home tips to give in their magazine and book.

Chip and Joanna Gaines have taken the publishing business by storm with "The Magnolia Journal," a home magazine by Meredith Corporation, FOX 12's parent company.

The magazine is just one project the pair are moving ahead with: the Gaines family continues to run Magnolia Homes and their book "The Magnolia Story" shares a more personal tale, how Chip and Joanna fell in love.

With so much going on, despite "Fixer Upper" wrapping up, the public will continue to follow the design stars.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.