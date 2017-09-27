Affidavit: Suspect said he was playing Pokémon Go at time of attempted kidnapping

A man accused of grabbing a teenage girl and threatening her at knifepoint in Beaverton said he was in the area playing Pokémon Go at the time of the attempted kidnapping, according to court documents.

Robert Friesen, 27, was arrested earlier this month. He was arraigned in court Wednesday on charges of first-degree attempted kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon.

The investigation began in June when a 16-year-old girl reported to police that an unknown man grabbed her, threatened to kill her with a knife and tried to move her toward a car as she walked on the sidewalk on the 5700 block of Southwest Erickson Avenue.

The girl said she screamed and the man let go, ran to his car and drove away.

Court documents state the suspect’s description matched three other similar incidents between May and June in the area. One of the other cases involved a man grabbing the buttocks of a 17-year-old girl.

License plate information on a car involved in one of the incidents was reported to police, who tracked the vehicle to Friesen.

Three different vehicle descriptions were provided in the separate cases. Court documents state Friesen confirmed he had driven three vehicles matching those descriptions during the times of the reported incidents.

Friesen told an officer he was in the area “Pokémon hunting” at the time of the alleged attempted kidnapping and he then drove to his grandmother’s house to move a mattress to his new home, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states the officer looked at Friesen’s Pokémon app and confirmed that he had “captured Pokémon” on June 6 and June 8, but not June 7, the date of the attempted kidnapping report.

Court documents state Friesen’s Google location service on his phone was searched and the data showed he was in the area, stopped and then left the area in the same timeline as the incident was described by the teen.

He did not go to his grandmother’s address until nearly two hours later, according to court documents.

Security video from an apartment complex showed the girl walking one direction, a man walking the other way and then the man running back toward the girl after they were momentarily out of the camera’s view. A probable cause affidavit states the video showed the incident unfold as the girl had described it to police.

A photo array including a picture of Friesen was shown to the 17-year-old girl who was grabbed in a prior incident, but the affidavit states she did not identify any of the men in the photos as the suspect.

Friesen is out on bail and is scheduled to be back in court Oct. 20.

Court documents state Friesen’s previous last name was Anderson-Baker, but he changed it to his wife’s last name after they got married.

