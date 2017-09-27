'Spider-Man: Homecoming' stars talk to MORE about stomping out bullying

October is National Bullying Prevention Awareness Day, and celebrities are playing their part.

Laura Harrier and Jacob Batalon, two actors who appeared in the latest "Spider-Man" film, talked to MORE's Molly Riehl about why bullying prevention is so important.

They've teamed with Stomp Out Bullying, an initiatve to help get rid of bullying, and said friends of Peter Parker, a.k.a Spider-Man, and the hero himself dealt with bullying.

The pair also spoke about how their co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Michael Keaton were good role models who practiced the opposite of bullying: kindness and professionalism.

