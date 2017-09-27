Sir Sly talks new music with MORE

The song "High" has put Sir Sly on the map and hit the no. 10 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

The band recently rolled through the Rose City and MORE had the chance to talk to the group about their music.

Sir Sly's new album "Don't You Worry Honey" came out in June, and the band members said the album, which they produced themselves, greatly helped their lives.

"High" was featured in the hit Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" and Sir Sly is gaining a following and has more touring in the future.

