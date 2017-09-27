Eugene police shoot, kill man armed with rifle who held hostages in apartment

Eugene police shot and killed a man who pointed a rifle at them after a hostage situation at an apartment complex.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Corliss Lane at 3:37 a.m. Wednesday. A woman said a man had held her and a child hostage at rifle-point and threatened to kill them.

The suspect was forced out by the woman and another man in the home.

It was reported to emergency dispatchers that the suspect made a statement about wanting to die in a police shooting.

Officers learned the suspect had a relative in the apartment complex and may have gone there. The suspect was spotted in an apartment and ordered to come outside without the gun.

Police said the man came out of the apartment and pointed the rifle at the officers.

Two officers fired and the suspect was hit. He was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital where he subsequently died.

The officers were not injured.

The Lane County Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team is conducting an investigation and no names have been released at this time.

"Officers and sergeants responded to an extremely dangerous scene, they kept the family safe and were confronted by an armed and dangerous suspect. After the shooting they transitioned immediately to rendering emergency care. Their actions were exactly what I expect,” said Eugene Police Chief Pete Kerns.

