Bend man wins $2 million playing Powerball - KPTV - FOX 12

Bend man wins $2 million playing Powerball

A Bend man won $2 million on a Powerball ticket.

James McGinnis matched five numbers in the Sept. 16 drawing. He added the $1 “Power Play” option, which doubled the $1 million prize.

McGinnis only missed the Powerball number of 24. 

The winning ticket was purchased at Binky’s in Bend. The owners receive a 1 percent sales bonus for $20,000.

"My partner and I are excited and we congratulate the winner and hopefully more winners in the future," said owner Jack Pedro. "Binkies is lucky! Hopefully with winner will come back in and let us congratulate him."

A woman from Colorado won the Sept. 16 jackpot of $133.2 million. She has used the same numbers for 30 years, reflecting the birthdays of her children and loved ones.

