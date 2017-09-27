Suspect arrested after bank robbery in NE Salem

A 34-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a bank robbery in northeast Salem, according to Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said at 2:26 p.m. deputies were called to investigate a robbery at the Key Bank located at 4871 Lancaster Drive Northeast.

Deputies learned the suspect entered the bank, demanded money and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Employees were able to provide a description of the suspects vehicle and plate number.

The vehicle, which was a reported stolen car out of Salem, was spotted by a Salem police officer at an apartment complex near Ward Drive. A man matching the suspect's description was then seen leaving the area in another vehicle.

Officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled on foot. He was captured a short distance from the vehicle on Silverton Road near Fisher Road.

David Stotts, of Stayton, was arrested. He is being held at the Marion County Jail on a probation violation. Additional criminal charges will be added.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.