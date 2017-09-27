Suspect taken into custody after bank robbery in NE Salem

A man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after a bank robbery in northeast Salem, according to Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said at 2:26 p.m. deputies were called to investigate a robbery at the Key Bank located at 4871 Lancaster Drive Northeast.

Deputies, along with the Salem Police Department, located the suspect and took him into custody.

No other details about the robbery have been released.

