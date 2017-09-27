Sex offender with long criminal history wanted again after cutting monitoring bracelet

A sex offender with a long criminal history is wanted by law enforcement again after cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet.

A fugitive alert was issued in Multnomah County on Wednesday for 58-year-old Dennis John Davis.

Davis was sentenced to prison in 1993 on charges including kidnapping and rape. He was designated as a dangerous offender at that time, with prior convictions in stranger rape cases involving male and female victims, as well as other non-sexual violence cases.

Davis has been sent to jail 11 times for parole violations since his release from prison in June 2015. Deputies have asked for the public’s help tracking him down multiple times.

Most recently, Davis was released from jail Monday after serving his latest sentence for violating his parole. He was then last seen Tuesday afternoon around the Moda Center, where his ankle monitoring bracelet was located.

Authorities said Davis is a transient.

He is described as a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 197 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Davis’ location is asked to call 911.

