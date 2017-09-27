Cryptosporidium again detected in Bull Run drinking water; water remains safe

Cryptosporidium has once again been detected in the Bull Run Watershed.

The Portland Water Bureau said one cryptosporidium oocyst was detected in a 10-liter sample. It is the first positive detection since a series of them from January to March.

The bureau switched from Bull Run to the Columbia South Shore Well Field in February due to the repeated positive tests. While the levels were low and there was not believed to be any public health risk, the decision was made out of an abundance of caution.

The bureau switched back to Bull Run in March.

Cryptosporidium is a potentially disease-causing microorganism.

In the most recent case, the Portland Water Bureau reports that Bull Run water remains safe to drink and the general public does not need to take any additional action.

However, the bureau recommends people with severely weakened immune systems seek specific advice from their health care providers about drinking water.

In August, the City Council directed the water bureau to construct a water filtration plant to meet the cryptosporidium treatment requirements set by the Oregon Health Authority. The bureau will submit a schedule for construction by Oct. 11.

"We continually monitor for human illness caused by cryptosporidium but since past detections of cryptosporidium oocysts in Bull Run water have not been associated with an increase in human disease, I do not expect it to be different this time," said Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Paul Lewis.

