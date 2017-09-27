Police: Burglary suspect with meth, heroin found sleeping in stolen car in SW Portland

A Medford man suspected of committing burglaries in Portland and Beaverton was found sleeping in a stolen car in southwest Portland, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of an unwanted person in a car near the Lamb’s Garden Home Marketplace on the 7400 block of Southwest Oleson Road at 10:27 a.m. Tuesday.

They arrived and found a man in a 2000 Toyota Celica that was reported stolen following a burglary on the 8300 block of Southwest 24th Avenue on Tuesday morning.

The man in the car, 22-year-old Anthony P. Mathis of Medford, was taken into custody.

Police said evidence from the Southwest 24th Avenue burglary was recovered, along with evidence from a burglary in Beaverton.

Mathis was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine.

