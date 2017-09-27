Girl with Rett syndrome receives goldendoodle service dog from Make-A-Wish

There’s a new set of best friends in Beaverton, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The organization matched up an 8-year-old girl with a new dog.

The goldendoodle named Rey is no ordinary pup. Rey is a trained service dog who will help Hailey be more independent.

Hailey has a rare disorder called Rett Syndrome that affects her nervous system.

Her family said her bond with the dog was immediately clear to them.

“Hailey just seems so much more open, relaxed, anxiety level’s gone down quite a bit,” said her father, Louis Jenson. “Even last night when she went to sleep, Rey would jump up and lay on her chest, and I’ve never seen Hailey sleep that sound in years.”

Hailey’s dad also said that even though his daughter cannot speak, Rey seems to be able to understand her.

The family took Rey in for the dog’s first checkup at Banfield Pet Hospital on Wednesday.

