Man accused of intimidating black man with pit bull, using racial slur in N. Portland

A white man accused of intimidating a black man with his pit bull and calling the man a racial slur pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim was walking home on Sunday in North Portland when Mathu Dwain Karcher began walking towards him with a pit bull on a leash. The victim kept walking and noticed Karcher was following him with his dog.

The victim told Karcher that "he did not like pit bulls and that he should get the dog away from him."

The probable cause affidavit alleges that Karcher then responded by telling the dog to "Get 'em!" However, the dog did not bite the victim. Karcher then allegedly said a racial slur and "you're in the wrong neighborhood" to the victim.

The victim became more afraid and entered a nearby Plaid Pantry.

Karcher tied his dog up outside and followed the victim inside, according to the probable cause affidavit. Karcher then continued to threaten the victim, saying he was going to assault him in the store.

Staff at the Plaid Pantry told Karcher to leave and he did. The victim then called police, who searched the area but did not find Karcher.

The probable cause says police drove the victim home, and he told them he thought the incident was racially motivated.

An employee at Plaid Pantry told police that the victim entered the store and Karcher followed, making threats to assault the victim. The employee said he did not hear any racial slurs in the store.

While a Plaid Pantry employee was telling police what happened, he noticed Karcher walking in front of the store and pointed him out to police.

Police questioned Karcher and he said the victim got off a bus and looked lost. Karcher said when he tried to talk to the victim, the man began freaking out about his pit bull.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Karcher denied calling the victim any racial slurs or making any threats or following the man into the Plaid Pantry.

Karcher is now facing intimidation and menacing charges. He pleaded not guilty to those charges on Monday, and is due back in court next week.

Records show that Karcher has a criminal record that includes DUII, criminal mischief convictions, and methamphetamine possession.

