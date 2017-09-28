Battalion chief, school nurse praised for saving La Center HS student's life

A 15-year-old La Center High School student is recovering in a Portland hospital after she collapsed at the school. Now, a school nurse and battalion chief are being praised for saving her life.

Wednesday is likely a day that Clark County Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Brett Graham will never forget.

"I happened to be in the right place at the right time," said Graham.

Graham went to La Center High School for a meeting and left having saved a young woman's life. He says the teen collapsed in the parking lot.

Without hesitation, Graham, along with a school nurse who is not usually at the high school, jumped into action.

"We essentially came out of the school together found her there, we assessed her, found pulseless and not breathing," Graham said.

As the nurse was doing CPR, Graham quickly grabbed his AED and brought the young woman back to life.

"It is very obvious that she needed a shock, that the AED probably brought her back online," said Graham.

Graham says the AED is a valuable tool and is easy to use. He says they're everywhere and suggests making sure people know where one is at their work, and strongly encourages learning CPR.



"I would encourage any public agency to get them on their walls," Graham said.

All important because someday it could be anyone that has to jump in and save a life.

"Right place at the right time," said Graham. I don't think I'm really a hero, just doing what I've been trained to do for a lot of years."

The student who collapsed was taken to a Portland hospital where medics say she is in the Intensive Care Unit. No word on why she collapsed.

