Canby residents on edge after several vehicles hit by gunfire

Clackamas County deputies said they have another report of shots being fired in Canby overnight, this is the third night in a row.

It’s been happening in the same area, near South Canby-Marquam Highway and South Barnards Road.

Deputies said since July, there’s been at least ten reports of shots being fired near the intersection and five vehicles have been hit by bullets there.

Now, many locals wonder if they could be next.

“We love our town and some dumb idiot is ruining it for all of us. I have three kids, I can’t get shot coming home from work,” said Rachelle George.

Four nights a week, George drives home late from her bartending shift. She drives right through what she calls the “targeted intersection.”

What’s more, she’s passing through right when cars have been getting hit by bullets, between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.

“That perception is the one where you kind of shutter, like oh my gosh,” said George.

George is now taking a different way home from work. She said she was terrified when she found out another driver was nearly hit by a bullet on Monday morning. Deputies say it was inches away from that drivers head.

George said that close call happened 30 minutes after she drove through the same spot.

“It blows my mind, that it happened right there, right when I went through,” said George.

George lives half a mile away from the intersection that the whole town seems to be talking about.

“Everyone is like, I can’t believe it’s happening, why is nobody doing anything? It’s absolutely creepy. My house was locked down last night, my gun was loaded on the night stand,” said George.

FOX 12 asked George if she thinks deputies will catch the suspect.

“Oh yes, it will come to an end. One way or the other," said George. "I hope it comes to an end before anything substantial happens, like I said, things that can’t be undone."

George also said she had a message for the suspect.

“Quit, please. Whatever is going on, it isn’t worth the safety of children and parents,” said George.

Clackamas County deputies tell FOX 12 that this investigation is their number one priority.

