Vehicle hits, injures person on N. Lombard

One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in North Portland.

Portland police said preliminary information suggests a bicyclist or pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on North Lombard Street near North Vancouver Avenue.

The victim was taken to an Portland hospital by ambulance. No word on the extent of the injuries.

North Lombard Street was closed between North Commercial Avenue and North Vancouver Avenue for over an hour while police investigated the crash.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.