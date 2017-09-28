Hood River business erupts in flames, crews battle 2-alarm fire - KPTV - FOX 12

Hood River business erupts in flames, crews battle 2-alarm fire

Flames broke out at a Hood River business Wednesday night, growing to a 2-alarm fire that took more than 90 minutes for firefighters to control.

Crews were dispatched to the Kayak Shed in downtown Hood River at 7:44 p.m. after several 911 calls reporting smoke and fire from the building’s roof and rear.

Hood River Fire arrived to the scene four minutes later and declared the fire to be two alarms.

Firefighters battled the fire for more than an hour and a half before the fire was deemed under control. The fire did not spread to other buildings, but firefighters said an adjacent coffee shop and apartment building sustained moderate smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported in the fire and occupants of the apartment building exited their homes safely.

Hood River firefighters were helped by units from West Side Fire District, Wy'East Fire District, Parkdale Fire District, Cascade Locks Fire, Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue and Klickitat County. The American Red Cross is assisting four people who were displaced by the fire.  

The cause of the fire and extent of damage to Kayak Shed weren’t immediately known.

