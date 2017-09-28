On the Go with Joe at Portland Juggling Festival

Joe V. tried not to drop the ball while previewing one of the biggest juggling events in the county: the Portland Juggling Festival.

The festival is in its 25th year and is taking place this weekend at Reed College.

The college has quite the history with juggling.

The festival will include performances and workshops.

Flying rings, clubs and man-pigs on unicycles. It can mean only one thing- the #portlandjugglingfestival is here! pic.twitter.com/BMqQ1nJLVK — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) September 28, 2017

Joe helped launched the event by firing a teddy bear out of a cannon.

More information on the festival can be found at PortlandJugglers.org.

