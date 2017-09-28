On the Go with Joe at Portland Juggling Festival - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Portland Juggling Festival

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. tried not to drop the ball while previewing one of the biggest juggling events in the county: the Portland Juggling Festival.

The festival is in its 25th year and is taking place this weekend at Reed College.

The college has quite the history with juggling.

The festival will include performances and workshops.

Joe helped launched the event by firing a teddy bear out of a cannon.

More information on the festival can be found at PortlandJugglers.org

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.