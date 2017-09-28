Hillsboro K-9 gifted new protective vest

A K-9 with the Hillsboro Police Department has a new protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation by a Sherwood couple.

Timber the German Shepard-Belgian Malinois mix has worked with Officer Mike Lee for the last year and a half. During his service, Timber has helped with numerous captures, but Hillsboro police said he never had a protective vest.

As of Thursday, Timber has a new uniform. He is now outfitted for work with a donated bullet and stab protective vest.

The vest donation by the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s Inc. was first announced in March. A Sherwood couple sponsored the donation.

Vested Interest as made it its mission to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs who serve law enforcement and related agencies throughout the nation.

“The Hillsboro Police Department is proud and grateful to receive this donation. It will help both Timber and his handler, Officer Lee, to do their jobs safely and more efficiently,” police said.

Timber’s vest has a donation value of $1,050, but each vest Vested Interest provides dogs in the line of duty is worth between $1,795 and $2,234 and has a five-year warranty

Since it was founded in 2009, Vested Interest has provided more than 2,400 American-made protective vests to dogs in all 50 states, donations which amount to more than $1.9 million.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.