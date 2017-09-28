Sheriff: Man with warrants rolls car trying to drive away from d - KPTV - FOX 12

Sheriff: Man with warrants rolls car trying to drive away from deputy in Lincoln Co.

OTIS, OR (KPTV) -

A man with two felony warrants crashed his car trying to drive away from a deputy, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. 

A deputy attempted to stop a black 2003 Dodge Durango on North Northbank Road near Deer Valley Road in the Otis area, but the driver kept going.

A chase ensued, but the suspect lost control of his SUV on a curve on the 400 block of Yodel Lane. Deputies said the suspect was driving at a high rate of speed.

The SUV hit a ditch, spun and rolled over into a yard.

Deputy Shawn Carter deployed K-9 Bonni and the deputy said the K-9 deterred the suspect from attempting to run away from the scene.

Lincoln City officers responded to assist in taking the suspect into custody.

William Ray McGinnis, 31, of Lincoln City, was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and then booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of felony attempt to elude and reckless driving.

Deputies said McGinnis had two separate felony warrants issued by Marion County and the Oregon State Parole Board in June.

