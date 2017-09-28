Lincoln City officers injured in separate overnight violent incidents

Lincoln City police officers were injured in two separate overnight violent incidents.

Officers were called out to the Old Oregon Tavern at 1:30 a.m. Thursday on reports of two men assaulting other customers.

Police said the two suspects attempted to run away, but they were detained. One of the suspects, 23-year-old Tyler Boettcher of Astoria, is accused of fighting with the officers and attempting to choke one of them.

The officer sustained minor injuries.

Boettcher and the second suspect, 44-year-old Joel Bergeman of Astoria, were arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges including assault and harassment. Boettcher was treated at the hospital for minor injuries before he was taken to jail.

At 1:38 a.m. Thursday, Lincoln City officers responded to reports of a domestic violence assault on the 4600 block of Northeast Johns Avenue.

Police said 38-year-old Omar Fair had cut himself with a knife and was threatening others. Officers got Fair in handcuffs, but police said he fought against them, causing injuries to one officer’s face and another officer’s knee.

Fair was treated and released at the hospital before being booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges including strangulation, menacing and assault on a police officer.

The Lincoln City Police Department was assisted in these cases by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office, North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Pacific West Ambulance.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.