Wanted ‘Ride-Share Bandit’ got a lift to and from Wilsonville ba - KPTV - FOX 12

Photo of the "Ride-Share Bandit" bank robbery suspect, released by Wilsonville police.

Police are searching for a man who used a ride-sharing service as his getaway car from a bank robbery.

Investigators said the “Ride-Share Bandit” also used the ride-sharing service to get to the bank.

The suspect got a ride from downtown Portland to an Umpqua Bank in Wilsonville on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said he robbed the bank using a demand note, then left the scene in the same ride-share vehicle.

The suspect was dropped off near a Fred Meyer store in northwest Portland.

Police said the driver was unaware a crime had been committed. The driver is not considered a suspect in this case.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 30s or 40s, about 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing dark-colored sunglasses and an Adidas track suit.

An image of the suspect was released Thursday. Anyone who recognizes him or has other information about this case is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 503-723-4949 or online at web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case 17-25691.

Happy Valley and Wilsonville contract with the sheriff’s office for municipal police services.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.