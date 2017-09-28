Officials discover vandalism, racist graffiti at Portland elemen - KPTV - FOX 12

Playboy founder Hugh M. Hefner, the pipe-smoking hedonist who revved up the sexual revolution in the 1950s and built a multimedia empire of clubs, mansions, movies and television, symbolized by bow-tied women in bunny costumes, has died at age 91.More >
Playboy founder Hugh M. Hefner, the pipe-smoking hedonist who revved up the sexual revolution in the 1950s and built a multimedia empire of clubs, mansions, movies and television, symbolized by bow-tied women in bunny costumes, has died at age 91.More >
Civil defense officials in northeast Mexico say a light rain was accompanied by small fish that fell from the sky.More >
Civil defense officials in northeast Mexico say a light rain was accompanied by small fish that fell from the sky.More >
Police in Florida say they've arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.More >
Police in Florida say they've arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.More >
A 22-year-old Florida man charged with killing his infant daughter said being without power and air conditioning pushed him over the edge.More >
A 22-year-old Florida man charged with killing his infant daughter said being without power and air conditioning pushed him over the edge.More >
A 15-year-old La Center High School student is recovering in a Portland hospital after she collapsed at the school. Now, a school nurse and battalion chief are being praised for saving her life.More >
A 15-year-old La Center High School student is recovering in a Portland hospital after she collapsed at the school. Now, a school nurse and battalion chief are being praised for saving her life.More >
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.More >
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.More >
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >
Flames broke out at a Hood River business Wednesday night, growing to a 2-alarm fire that took more than 90 minutes for firefighters to control.More >
Flames broke out at a Hood River business Wednesday night, growing to a 2-alarm fire that took more than 90 minutes for firefighters to control.More >
Grab a seat on the floor in front of the TV, fire up a '90s playlist and cancel your weekend plans. The Super Nintendo Classic Edition has arrived.More >
Grab a seat on the floor in front of the TV, fire up a '90s playlist and cancel your weekend plans. The Super Nintendo Classic Edition has arrived.More >
In a post to Facebook, Dayna Mink Coats said she was driving near the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, the Seahawks training facility, when she saw a car stopped in the middle of the road and people standing alongside the road Tuesday.More >
In a post to Facebook, Dayna Mink Coats said she was driving near the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, the Seahawks training facility, when she saw a car stopped in the middle of the road and people standing alongside the road Tuesday.More >