Officials discover vandalism, racist graffiti at Portland elemen - KPTV - FOX 12

School officials shared this security footage of two possible suspects in the case of vandalism at Menlo Park Elementary School Thursday morning. (KPTV)

Officials at Menlo Park Elementary School said a custodian found multiple instances of vandalism early Thursday morning, including racist graffiti and a burned out portable toilet.

It's not clear what time the vandalism took place. There are very few hours in the day and night when a custodian is not on school grounds.

Officials are looking at security footage now to see if the vandal or vandals were caught on camera.

Crews cleaned the most of the graffiti before students, parents and staff arrived for the school day, but parents who heard about the incident told FOX !2 they were extremely upset that it happened.

Menlo Park is a multi-cultural school with students who speak 24 different languages. Principal Kellie Burkhardt described the message in the graffiti to FOX 12 as “disheartening and unfortunate.”

Mostly cleaned now but racist graffiti found this am at NE Portland school.#fox12oregon #racistgraffiti #portlandschool pic.twitter.com/Z80OomVwrl — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) September 28, 2017

“It’s something we have to talk to our students about and educate them that school is a safe place and we appreciate everybody who is at our school,” she said.

In addition to the graffiti and fire, the building was also egged on several sides. The portable toilet was on the school’s soccer field and was used by players during after-hours games and practices.

Officials noted that the fire may have affected the school's brand new $30,000 lighting system, noting that at least one of the new lights was not working Thursday morning.

