'Project Runway' all-star Seth Aaron combines footwear with 3-D - KPTV - FOX 12

The future of shoe design is high tech.

Fashion designer Seth Aaron, known for appearing on "Project Runway," talked to MORE about one of the things he has in store for FashioNXT: 3-D printed shoes.

Stephanie Kralevich talked to the designer about how he's not only creating 3-D printed footwear, but how the shoes will be the world’s first runway collection of 3-D printed shoes.

Seth Aaron will also be debuting his new line at FashioNXT, which is Oct. 11 - 14 in Portland. For more details on the full days of fashion, visit FashioNXT.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. ?