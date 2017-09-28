Sheriff: Douglas Co. man accused of sexually abusing teen after - KPTV - FOX 12

Sheriff: Douglas Co. man accused of sexually abusing teen after giving her meth

Posted: Updated:
Jason Robert Budel, jail booking photo Jason Robert Budel, jail booking photo
RIDDLE, OR (KPTV) -

A Douglas County man is accused of giving a teen girl meth and raping her, according to deputies. 

The girl reported to investigators in April that Jason Robert Budel, 45, of Riddle, had provided her drugs and sexually abused her.

After an investigation spanning several months, Budel was contacted and interviewed by detectives Wednesday.

He was subsequently arrested on charges including first-degree rape, second-degree sex abuse, delivery of methamphetamine to a person under 18 and probation violation.

Budel was booked into the Douglas County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.