Sheriff: Douglas Co. man accused of sexually abusing teen after giving her meth

A Douglas County man is accused of giving a teen girl meth and raping her, according to deputies.

The girl reported to investigators in April that Jason Robert Budel, 45, of Riddle, had provided her drugs and sexually abused her.

After an investigation spanning several months, Budel was contacted and interviewed by detectives Wednesday.

He was subsequently arrested on charges including first-degree rape, second-degree sex abuse, delivery of methamphetamine to a person under 18 and probation violation.

Budel was booked into the Douglas County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.