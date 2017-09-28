Pedestrian, 87, dies at hospital after being hit by car in NE Portland

An 87-year-old man who was hit by a car in northeast Portland has died.

Police said Lawrence O. Case of Portland was walking in the area of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Davis Street at 6:40 a.m. Saturday.

The driver who hit Case stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Case was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday. Police said he died Wednesday at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

This case marks the 33rd traffic-related death investigated by the Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team in 2017.

