Hood River businesses cleaning up after fire destroys 150-year-old building

Firefighters continued to put out hot spots Thursday after a two-alarm fire at a kayak store in Hood River Wednesday night gutted the 150-year-old where the shop was located. (KPTV)

Just as businesses in Hood River were starting to recover from the impacts of the Eagle Creek Fire, a massive blaze destroyed a kayak shop in a historic building.

The fire started just before 8 p.m. Wednesday and it took firefighters an hour and a half to get it under control.

Cell phone video of the fire shows towering flames pouring out of the building on Oak Street in downtown Hood River, tearing through a store called the Kayak Shed.

Firefighters were still putting out hot spots in the shell of a structure 18 hours later.

John Schlosser’s family has owned the 150-year-old building since the 1960s. Schlosser said he was worried about fires there, but he never thought he’d see something like this.

“Well, first of all, I thought, ‘That thing can’t burn. It’s petrified, it can’t burn,’” he told FOX 12. “I didn’t get down here until about a half hour after it started, and it was really engulfed then.”

Schlosser noted that the owners of the Kayak Shed had just purchased about 100 new kayaks, which are now a pool of melted plastic in the basement.

Luckily, the staff at Ground Coffee next door said they were only dealing with a minor mess, and their building is still intact.

“There are apartments above and they were spraying down them, so we had some water come down through our ceiling,” Carin Agref explained. “But we’re going to be ok.”

After losing so much business to the wildfires and highway closure, Agref said they’re hoping for better luck soon.

“Yeah, we’re ready for September to be over,” she told FOX 12.

Schlosser said the building will have to be torn down, but he knows the community will bounce back.

“I feel sorry for the town folks who have done business here for years and years, but we’ll just have to get over it,”

