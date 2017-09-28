Milwaukie man convicted of child sex abuse two months after grandson’s guilty plea

A Milwaukie man has been convicted of sexually abusing children two months after his grandson pleaded guilty in the same case.

A judge found William Arthur Kirk Sr. guilty Thursday on charges of first-degree sex abuse and first-degree sodomy.

Kirk and his grandson, Tony Lynn Alan Kirk Jr., were arrested at their Milwaukie-area home in June 2016. They were 72 years old and 26 years old, respectively, at the time of their arrests.

The investigation began in 2015 out of Bend, but police said many of the crimes took place in the Milwaukie area.

The victims were between the ages of 4 and 7 at the time of the abuse, according to investigators. The victims were known to the Kirks.

Tony Kirk was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree sex abuse in July. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

William Kirk will be sentenced Oct. 2.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.